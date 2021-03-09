Texas farmers still recovering from winter storm, state recording over $500 billion loss

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Early numbers from the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agency shows Texas farmers and ranchers lost over half a billion dollars due to February’s winter storm.
When it comes to livestock alone, that number is sitting at $228 million.
Most of that comes from two major factors: calving and cows falling through ice.
Wichita County reported a high percentage of calves lost that were born overnight, and died due to the freezing temperatures. Cows also fell through the ice while snow was packed down.
Texas A&M AgriLife officials said these loss numbers are still early, and farmers could continue to see the effects of this for a while.
“It’s been a struggle for producers and consumers as everybody tries to look to see how things got damaged and how things are going to recover,” Dr. Mark Waller, the associate head of the department of agricultural economics at Texas A&M, said.
“The long term effects of that storm will be on-going to some degree,” David Graf, Wichita County’s extension agent, said.
Dr. Waller said aside from insurance programs for farmers to get some help right now, federal aid through the Livestock Indemnity Program is also available.
