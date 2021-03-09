Most of Jackson’s water is back on. Some is still unsafe to drink.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As water pressure returns to residents in Jackson, many people are still having to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.
Some residents along McCluer Road tell us they now have water pressure but the water is murky and, in some cases, has a funny smell.
Many people are still taking advantage of the many water giveaways in Jackson and the surrounding areas.
Monday in Byram, the Greater Deliverance Church of God in Christ held a water and food giveaway. Residents who are still unable to use the water to cook with received pre-cooked meals.
The church gave out 1,300 meals, all of which were donated by local organizations. Many area families say even though they have water, they’re still having to use bottled water.
Jerome Benjamin said, “We had extremely low water pressure, we had discolored water, we had water with odors in it even though we’re still using bottled water to cook so that’s creating an additional expense we weren’t actually prepared for.”
Special arrangements are also being made for seniors who can’t use the water in their homes.
In Jackson, the Central Mississippi Planning and Development Agency held a water giveaway just for those over the age of 60. The group handed out nearly 600 cases Monday morning.
Some residents say they will also use the water for cooking and bathing until the boil water notice is lifted.
