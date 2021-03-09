AZ: Attorney General Brnovich expands lawsuit to stop recent deportation policy

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced he will expand his lawsuit from Feb. 3 against a recent immigration policy from the Department of Homeland Security that halts nearly all deportations for 100 days.
And Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is said to join Brnovich in his effort. Arizona and Montana have now filed motions for a preliminary injunction, asking the court to stop implementation of the policy.
“If asked about the poorest policy choice I’ve ever seen in government, this would be a strong contender,” said Brnovich. “Blindly releasing thousands of people, including convicted criminals and those who may be spreading COVID-19 into our state, is both unconscionable and a violation of federal law. This must be stopped now to avoid a dangerous humanitarian crisis for the immigrants and the people of Arizona.”
The policy was issued on the first day of the Biden administration, and called for an Immediate 100-day Pause on Removals.
In addition to the 100-day policy, Arizona and Montana are also challenging the “Interim Guidance” issued by the Acting Director of ICE on February 18, which tries to supersede the original memo, but does not substantively change the policy to pause nearly all deportations of those who entered the country before November 1, 2020.
Brnovich and Knudsen say the original memo and the Interim Guidance were implemented without providing notice, and that both policies are in direct violation of federal laws, which require those who have received a final deportation order to be removed from the United States within 90 days.
