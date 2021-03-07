BGSU student in critical condition after alleged fraternity hazing activity

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bowling Green State University student has been hospitalized and a fraternity suspended for alleged hazing activity, according to a statement by the university on Twitter.
WTOL reported that the hospitalized student is sophomore Stone Foltz.
Foltz was in critical condition after a fraternity hazing incident on Thursday, according to WTOL’s reports. He is being kept alive while his family works with doctors to donate his organs.
BGSU said via Twitter that the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity was placed on suspension for alleged hazing. The university is working with law enforcement who are investigating.
The university pledged its support to Foltz’s friends and family and encouraged those sharing opinions and potentially misleading information to stop and consider Foltz’s loved ones.
