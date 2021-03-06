Full Court Press Prime Time Special: ‘COVID Crisis: The Long Haul’ airs Saturday, March 13th

Washington, D.C. - Full Court Press will air an hour-long, national, prime time special titled, “COVID Crisis: The Long Haul” on Saturday, March 13th, 2021.
One year ago on March 13th, COVID-19 was declared a national emergency. The special, co-anchored by Greta Van Susteren and Lee Zurik, will look back over 2020, how the disease and treatments developed as well as the lasting impact on daily life. From distributing the vaccine to improving the economy, the show covers what public officials, private companies and health providers are doing to combat the pandemic.
The special will showcase an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President. Other topics include: an in-depth look at Covid-19 “long-haulers”, the struggle of small businesses, vaccine distribution and skepticism, communities hard hit by the pandemic, and a look to the future.
