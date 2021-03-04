Northeast Arkansas residents rush to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Northeast Arkansas residents rush to receive COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine (Source: WECT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 3, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 12:41 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As vaccines continue to come into the state of Arkansas, many are rushing to receive the vaccine.

Region 8 News obtained a list from the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday of how many Arkansas residents from individual counties have received the vaccine.

Among Region 8 counties, Clay County takes the lead for the first doses administered at 19.61%, with Craighead County coming in at 19.36%.

For the second dose, Clay County led Craighead County by 2% at 13.04%.

Greene County comes in with 17.69% for the first dose and 11.29% for the second.

Lawrence County reported 17.12% of people with the first dose and 9.36% with the second.

In Randolph County, over 16% have the first dose, and over 8% have the second dose.

In Sharp County, over 13% have the first dose, and less than 7% have the second dose.

Announced during Tuesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the health units around the state will provide vaccine clinics.

In Region 8, Mississippi County was chosen as the county for the first of many clinics.

County First Dose Second Dose Unknown Dose Number County Population*
Clay 2,356 (19.61%) 1,567 (13.04%) 1 (0.01%) 12,016
Craighead 16,174 (19.36%) 9,734 (11.65%) 5 (0.01%) 83,529
Greene 6,238 (17.69%) 3,983 (11.29%) 2 (0.01%) 35,266
Independence 4,334 (14.73%) 2,288 (7.77%) 1 (0.00%) 29,431
Jackson 2,428 (17.38%) 1,401 (10.03%) 2 (0.01%) 13,969
Lawrence 2,265 (17.12%) 1,238 (9.36%) 0 (0.00%) 13,233
Mississippi 3,876 (11.92%) 2,074 (6.38%) 1 (0.00%) 32,523
Poinsett 3,138 (16.61%) 1,779 (9.42%) 0 (0.00%) 18,894
Randolph 2,322 (16.66%) 1,199 (8.60%) 1 (0.01%) 13,937
Sharp 1,901 (13.66%) 937 (6.73%) 0 (0.00%) 13,921

* County population includes individuals 16 years and older.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.