Northeast Arkansas residents rush to receive COVID-19 vaccine

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As vaccines continue to come into the state of Arkansas, many are rushing to receive the vaccine.
Region 8 News obtained a list from the Arkansas Department of Health Wednesday of how many Arkansas residents from individual counties have received the vaccine.
Among Region 8 counties, Clay County takes the lead for the first doses administered at 19.61%, with Craighead County coming in at 19.36%.
For the second dose, Clay County led Craighead County by 2% at 13.04%.
Greene County comes in with 17.69% for the first dose and 11.29% for the second.
Lawrence County reported 17.12% of people with the first dose and 9.36% with the second.
In Randolph County, over 16% have the first dose, and over 8% have the second dose.
In Sharp County, over 13% have the first dose, and less than 7% have the second dose.
Announced during Tuesday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing, the health units around the state will provide vaccine clinics.
In Region 8, Mississippi County was chosen as the county for the first of many clinics.
* County population includes individuals 16 years and older.
