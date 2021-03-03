WF city leaders reflect back on February winter storm response

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Between the coldest temperatures in more than fifty years; more snow a single week since 19-85; the largest power outage since 1997; the first ever statewide disaster; and a global pandemic, Wichita Falls Fire Chief Ken Prillaman said, “we really had, for the first time in history, five disaster’s going at once.”
As incident commander, Chief Prillaman worked alongside the city’s emergency management team, making decisions on how to best use city resources to help residents through the disaster.
He said he considers the city’s ability to maintain water pressure a win, as well as the help it gave to shelters and churches.
“In the end that public-private partnership where we provided them some support,some overhead and some logistic support for the shelters that were already up and running, was a significant win,” he said, “and a model we should use moving forward.”
While residents continue to question how quickly the city responded, Chief Prillaman said a few factors played a role.
Number one: a change to the emergency plan, and no use of the Red Cross due to the pandemic.
The other was the rolling blackouts, which the city believed were still rolling for the first eight hours that Monday.
“that drove some of our decision making, at least throughout that first day,” he explained.
No building in the entire city with back-up power made putting up an overnight shelter, to him, improbable.
“I again was hesitant to set up a shelter somewhere where we couldn’t guarantee power overnight, for the fear that two o’clock in the morning we’d have to figure out how to relocate anyone that was in our shelter,” Chief Prillaman said.
Mayor Santellana said, overall, “I was really proud of our emergency management system and all that we did. It wasn’t like we were waiting on the snow, we were ready for the event and then trying to eliminate the disasters within the disasters.”
A larger, more in-depth report on the disaster response will come in the next few weeks, but Mayor Santellana said he wants to talk changes when the city re-evaluates its strategic plan.
