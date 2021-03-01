Potholes pop up in Sikeston following round of winter weather

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time again. When you drive around, you might find yourself running into those little nuisances called potholes.
Sikeston Public Works crews have been out filling potholes caused by the weather the past couple weeks.
Sikeston Street Superintendent Brian Dial said the ice storm, snow storm and recent rainfall have created the potholes which he feels is important to make sure they fix.
“Winter time, basically we get a lot of moisture and with the thawing of the ground and it freezes again, that’s when we get most of our potholes,” Dial said. “It’s not really too early, it’s just that we’ve had a lot of wetness.”
He said if anyone in Sikeston finds one to make sure they call Public Works so they can go out there and fix it.
