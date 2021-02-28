Va. expected to receive 69k doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health announced the commonwealth will receive 69,000 doses of the vaccine next week.
The vaccines will be prioritized for mass vaccination clinics across the state, with an additional allotment expected for pharmacies vaccinating high priority groups, such as those 65 and older.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Johnson & Johnson’s requires one dose, not two. All three vaccines have been proven to be effective against the COVID-19 virus.
After the United State’s third vaccine was approved on Saturday, Johnson & Johnson announced it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S. by the end of March, and 100 million by summer.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.