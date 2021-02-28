Officials, volunteers gather to help pick up trash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Volunteers and several officials in Robeson County spent Saturday making an effort to clean up local roadways.
In a Facebook post, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins thanked those who stopped by to clean up roadways in the Fairmont area.
Wilkins said deputies and agencies such as the Town of Fairmont Police Department and Public Works, as well as the Fairmont Rural and Town fire departments, were involved in the project.
Robeson County Commissioners Pauline Campbell and John Cummings and the South Robeson Rescue unit also pitched in with volunteers from organizations such as Stop the Violence and Christian Faith Fellowship, according to Wilkins.
Wilkins also thanked the Lumberton Starbucks location for providing coffee for volunteers, as well as Daniel’s Bakery of Pembroke for breakfast.
“Thank you to the volunteers that assisted throughout the county on other efforts,” said Wilkins. “Group efforts such as this shows how we can come together for the betterment of our county. No heroes here, just a large group of concerned caring citizens.”
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.