1,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported since Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 430,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Feb. 28, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 430,100 total cases (1,502 new cases)
- 9,608 deaths (21 additional deaths)
- 630 patients in the hospital
- 91 patients on ventilators
- 408,463 patients recovered (as of Feb. 22)
LDH has released stats on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. So far, 925,991 doses have been administered as of Feb. 25.
332,415 people have received the second shot to complete their vaccination.
Vaccine information is updated on Tuesday and Thursday here.
Gov. Edwards announced that the state’s vaccine eligibility will expand beginning Feb. 22.
Those included in the newest group include K-12 teachers, daycare staff, and those with certain health conditions.
As of Monday, February 22, 2021 (around 1,391,000 eligible people)
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Nonemergency Medical Transportation staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- Law enforcement and other first responders
- Persons 65 years old and older
- Louisiana Unified Command Group
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff ahead of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working onsite in K-12 or daycare
- Individuals aged 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an “increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19.” The CDC list of conditions can be found here.
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but < 40kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMIC >40kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
- All pregnant persons, regardless of age.
Louisiana has increased the number of pharmacies that are administering the Coronavirus vaccine. More than 500 locations have received limited doses.
Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The positivity rate in Orleans Parish is currently 2.1 percent as of Feb. 17.
In Jefferson Parish, the positivity rate is 6.1 currently percent while St. Tammany is 8.1 percent positivity.
Positivity rates are updated on Wednesday.
