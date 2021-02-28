FULL EPISODE: 2/28/21 Senate Intel Chair Mark Warner on the Khashoggi report; Sen. Bill Cassidy on the COVID bill

Well, a number of members have been asking for the release of this intelligence for a number of months. Jamal Khashoggi, who was a Virginia resident when he was living in this country, I think his brutal murder is a stain on Saudi Arabia. I think the Saudis, while they are important key allies, have to respect basic human rights and that is not happening right now. So we’ve seen the Biden administration sanction a number of the individuals around MBS, the Crown Prince. I think they are on notice and we will have to see what additional steps are taken and that may need to be taken if we don’t see changes in the performance of the Saudi government.