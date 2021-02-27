SC General Assembly set to pick trustees at 4 colleges, including The Citadel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina House and Senate are meeting in joint session to select college trustees at four different colleges.
The highest profile race Wednesday is for a seat on the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees.
Former basketball star Alex English is trying to hold on to the seat he was appointed to last summer after a resignation. English is challenged by Irmo businessman Kevin Hunter and Robert Dozier Jr., who served as a trustee before when he was president of the university’s Alumni Association.
Lawmakers are also filling one seat each at The Citadel, Lander University and South Carolina State University.
