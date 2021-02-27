Henrico 4-H, local nonprofit to launch computer coding club for 4th-8th graders

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Fourth- through eighth-graders in Henrico will soon be able to enroll in a computer coding club through Henrico 4-H and nonprofit STEM Z.
STEM Z, which is led by Henrico High School students, is teaming up with Henrico 4-H to offer a free, virtual SPIN club. It will teach the basics of coding, Python and HTML through projects and collaborative activities.
Sessions will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, March 20 through May 8.
Interested parties can register online by March 12 via this link. Participants also must register with 4-H online, found here. Select “Coding SPIN Club with STEM Z” and enroll in the project “STEM.”
For more information on virtual clubs, call 804-501-5160 or email chumphries@vt.edu or kkyoung@vt.edu.
