Many in the Black community still resisting getting COVID 19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands and thousands of more people are getting COVID 19 vaccines every day, with reports of adverse side effects few and far between. But some are still hesitant, grappling with whether or not to get vaccinated.
“I don’t want to say I’m scared. But I just don’t know. I’m concerned about all of this.”
The concern that community activist Yvonne Pointer has is real. It’s important to address the hesitancy that she and many others feel. The quickness with which the vaccines were developed gives Pointer pause. Here’s another.
Pointer: “I’m just concerned about what would be the long-term side effect of the shot. Boomer: That’s a valid concern. One of the things I always say in regards to this is we know that side effects may or may not happen. But COVID 19 is oftentimes deadly, and that’s the worse side effect there can be.”
Dr. Charles Modlin is an urologist and kidney transplant surgeon at the Cleveland Clinic. He’s also the Founder and Director of the Minority’s Men Health Center at the Clinic, and over the last 1 5 years, he brought hundreds f his fellow doctors, nurses, and Black men and their families together for the Annual Minority Men’s Health Fair. He has already taken his two shots to ward off COVID 19.
“There were very minimal side effects of individuals in the clinical trials. Also, nobody in either the Moderna or Pfizer contracted the virus from receiving the COVID 19 vaccine.”
To date: the death toll from COVID 19 stands at over 508-thousand people. Don’t let history, including the Tuskegee Experiment, cause you to die today. Pointer is also a well-respected minister. She says she’s doing her own research and praying about her decision.
“When you think about this, it’s scary either way it goes. I would not not take it if it meant I could help stop the spread of the disease. Maybe we have to not be selfish with our concerns, with our fears, and think about if you have one person over here that’s not going to take it, that person could be the person that could continue to transport it. So, there are a lot of things we have to weigh and pray on, and ultimately I think we’re all going to make the right decision that best for humankind, not just ourselves.”
So far in Ohio, there are almost 800-thousand people who have been fully vaccinated. The wait is long as the city and county wait for more Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to arrive. All we can do now is sign up multiples places and see which one comes through first, then get your shot. A new Johnson & Johnson vaccine is about to receive its Emergency Medical Authorization. When that happens, another 24-million doses of a vaccine that requires a single shot will become available nationwide.
