Two Arizona students selected for United States Senate Youth Program

Eman Massoud, a senior at Gilbert Classical Academy, serves as a student advisor to the African American Advisory Council at the Arizona Department of Education, a representative for March for Our Lives, and a representative of the Student Legion. She is a member of the Ambassador Club and is active with the Youth Leadership Development Program with Mi Familia Vota. Eman is motivated by the power of equitable representation and has delivered tangible changes in her community by encouraging her school leadership to hire more teachers of color, which led to two new educators of color joining her school by her senior year.