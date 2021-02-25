Horry County officials, Red Cross open emergency shelters for those displaced by flooding

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in Horry County are looking to help those displaced by recent flooding in the area.
The Horry County Emergency Management Division said Thursday that the shelter will open at the Horry County South Strand Recreation Center at 9650 Scipio Ln. in Myrtle Beach.
CONTINUING COVERAGE
Anyone displaced by the flooding is “welcome to head to the center,” according to the county.
The shelter opened at 5 p.m. Thursday. Red Cross officials said due to no families at the shelter as of 10:30 p.m. the location will move to a standby status at 11 p.m., meaning that it will remain stocked with supplies with a number and contact information for anyone that comes by.
The Red Cross also said it is opening a second shelter at the James Frazier Center at 1370 Bucksport Rd. in Conway for those impacted by flooding. Currently, there are nine people utilizing this shelter and COVID-19 protocols are being followed, according to officials.
“As we continue to deliver disaster services during the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority is the safety of our clients and our workforce. All those that enter the shelter site will be required to complete a health screening, required to wear a face covering/mask, and social distancing requirements will be observed,” the Red Cross said in a statement.
Officials also ask families planning to use the shelter to bring any medication, specific child items or other things to help make the stay more comfortable.
The Red Cross also said it is also providing health services along with those in need of mental and spiritual health services.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.