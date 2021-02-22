2nd water main break occurs on Riverside Drive in less than 2 months

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Another water main break occurred on Riverside Drive Saturday, just down the road from the one that happened in Jan.
Officials with the Cincinnati Water Works say the second one happened early Saturday morning on the 60-inch water transmission line just east of the water main break that occurred on Jan. 2.
The transmission line was recently put back into service after the first water main break, officials said.
Officials say crews responded to shut it down and make necessary repairs. They say there were no services or customer outages, but there was damage to the road and overhead utility lines.
Some people who live in the area tell FOX19 NOW that they feel like they cannot catch a break. One family says they were startled to find that a construction vehicle fell into a sinkhole.
“All of a sudden, we lost water pressure. So we were like ‘oh no’ because they said don’t ever turn it off because your pipes will freeze. So when that dropped the pressure, and we heard that noise again, it sounded like roaring rushing water. You lookout, and it’s like you’re in the middle of a waterfall,” said Mark Hygema of Riverside Drive.
Cincinnati Water Works crews say that they are working to continue to pump out the water.
There are no new updated traffic detours or closed roads at this time.
