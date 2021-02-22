Homeless man found dead; froze during ice storm, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police were called to an area on Greenway Drive where a body was found Monday morning.
The body was found in a wooded area between Walmart and Murphy USA on Greenway Drive. Officers were called to the area at 11:30 to investigate.
JPD spokesman Sam Brown said the body had no signs of trauma and appeared to freeze during the ice storm.
Brown says the victim was a homeless man and discovered by another homeless person Monday.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said there is no sign of foul play.
