Homeless man found dead; froze during ice storm, police say

Homeless man found dead; froze during ice storm, police say
The body was found in a wooded area. (Source: WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant | February 22, 2021 at 2:59 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 4:29 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police were called to an area on Greenway Drive where a body was found Monday morning.

The body was found in a wooded area between Walmart and Murphy USA on Greenway Drive. Officers were called to the area at 11:30 to investigate.

JPD spokesman Sam Brown said the body had no signs of trauma and appeared to freeze during the ice storm.

Brown says the victim was a homeless man and discovered by another homeless person Monday.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said there is no sign of foul play.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.