FULL EPISODE: 2/21/21 Rep. Michael McCaul covers the Texas blackouts; Sen. Chris Van Hollen talks COVID relief

Well at a minimum, they have to come into compliance with the JCPOA, which as you stated, Iran is not willing to do. And I think that’s what the Biden administration is saying before we’ll even talk to you, you have to come into compliance. I really question whether Iran can even do that right now. If we do reengage with them, I would like to see things that were taken off the table put back on the table. And that would be particularly the intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities they have and the inspection and verification of their military sites, particularly their military installations, but inspections anytime, anywhere. Obviously, we haven’t been able to verify, and that’s why they’re very close now to getting a nuclear weapon. And I think the one thing that both parties agree on the Hill and in the administration is that a nuclear Iran is unacceptable.