Bainbridge mother helps seniors register for COVID-19 vaccinations

BAINBRIDGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Oftentimes, technology and those seniors stuck in the way of doing things don’t go hand and hand.
The19 News Vaccine Team has been reporting over and over again about problems that many senior citizens have getting registered for the COVID-19 vaccine shot.
Marla Zwinggi is a guardian angel of some sort as she has come to the rescue of hundreds… making what seemed like the impossible become possible.
“It sounds cheesy, but I feel good helping people,” said Zwinggi.
Her acts of kindness will melt your heart... It already has for many seniors in Northeast Ohio.
From her home, this married mothMarla Zwinggi is a guardian angel of some sort as she has come to the rescue of hundreds… making what seemed like the impossible become possible.er of three is registering many elderly folks for the COVID-19 vaccine.
It started off setting the wheels in motion for her father and has since taken off.
“Patient number 1 was my Dad’ I booked him… he is 75 years old. And I got him an appointment at Giant Eagle in Bolivar, Ohio, which is a little town with 970 people. We laugh about it but I felt ..what would happen if I could help out other people especially the older population,” states Marla.
A lot has happened with hundreds of seniors in our area benefiting from her genuine labor of love from her laptop. She searches for and books vaccine appointments, and we’ve all discovered it takes more than just a few clicks.
For example; Jenny Watson had never met Marla.
However, she drove up to show her appreciation with a note and gift cards.
“I appreciate her taking time to help get people get the vaccine ..and 2 of those people were my parents,” said Watson.
Marla started her crusade at the start of February and she already has booked over 200 seniors ready to get on the road to be COVID-19 free.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.