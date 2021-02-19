ACT! gets $1M Google loan to help small businesses recover from pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Community Together, Inc. (ACT!) has received $1 million in funds from the Grow with Google Small Business Fund loan and a $150,000 Google.org-funded grant from Opportunity Finance Network (OFN), a leading network for community development financial institutions (CDFIs).
ACT! officials said the money will help better serve minority and women-owned small businesses in Southwest Georgia.
“Our mission is to build wealth and create economic opportunities in southwest Georgia by providing affordable access to capital and business support for aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners,” said Thelma Adams Johnson, president and CEO. “We are poised to provide the access to capital and coaching to assist our business community in recovery, and with the help of Google and OFN, we are ready to get to work.”
ACT! provides capital, coaching, and connections to business owners, with a focus on African-Americans, other populations of color, and low-income individuals. Their programs aim to close the financial gap and make the business owner “whole” financially by working in partnership with banks to meet the credit needs of small business owners.
In March 2020, Google.org made a $5 million grant to OFN to enable OFN’s member CDFIs, like ACT!, to improve access to capital for the most marginalized communities. The unrestricted grants can support operations, loan capital, loan loss reserve, capacity building, or any other purpose.
At the same time, OFN and Google announced the Grow with Google Small Business Fund, which delivers financing to CDFIs supporting the short-term recovery and long-term financing needs of America’s small businesses hardest hit by COVID-19.
To learn more about ACT’s services, businesses interested in support can visit their website or call (229) 420-4600.
