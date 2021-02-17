106-year-old Pawleys Island woman receives COVID-19 vaccine

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials say the oldest resident to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from Tidelands Health has now gotten her second dose.
Tidelands said Wednesday that 106-year-old Mary Shumpert, of Pawleys Island, got her second dose at a regional vaccination site in Murrells Inlet.
Hospital officials say Shumpert was accompanied by her 74-year-old daughter, Suzanne Harris, who also received a second dose. Both mother and daughter received their first doses three weeks ago.
“I had a sore arm, but she didn’t even have the sore arm,” Harris said of her mom.
The hospital also said Shumpert carries a few old photos in her purse, including some of her beloved 1961 white Corvette and another of her during a trip to Columbia while in her 20′s that ended up on the front page of a newspaper, according to Harris.
Shumpert was also a young child during the 1918 influenza pandemic. Harris told officials that her mother was determined to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s just so reassuring,” said Harris. “It’s not just us – we have our grandchildren and friends we would really like to see more of. And we want to play our part. This makes us feel better.”
Tidelands said as of Tuesday, it has administered nearly 21,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with more than half of the doses going to seniors ages 70 and older. More than 5,000 doses went to healthcare workers, first responders and others who are eligible under Phase 1a in South Carolina.
