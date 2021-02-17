AZ Senate passes bill to provide fourth-year funding for career technical education

“I’m a strong believer in career and technical education because it provides students an opportunity to learn a specific skill set that can be the basis for a career or a way to complement any higher education they pursue after graduating,” Senator Mesnard said. “I’m thrilled with the unanimous support for restoring funding for all four years of this worthy program, which increases access and expands opportunity for students to learn a trade and complete industry recognized CTE programs in fields that have strong demand.”