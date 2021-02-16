Proposal awaiting approval for new film production studio in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s movie and tv production industry could be getting a boost in the form of a new film production studio. And Georgia Tech’s Savannah campus is prime real estate for the venture.
Georgia Tech’s Savannah Campus sits just off Jimmy DeLoach Parkway near I-95, and sprawls 54 acres that could eventually be the site of Savannah’s newest film production studio.
At this point it’s just a proposal, though, and still needs to be approved by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia.
Currently, the University System of Georgia and Georgia Tech own one building and 43 acres. The rest is leased to Georgia Tech through The University Financing Foundation, Incorporated.
One benefit noted in the presentation to the Board is by developing a film production studio at the site, the Board of Regents and Georgia Tech would get a nearly $3 million decrease in lease costs. It would also allow for the professional education programs currently held here to move to a more central Savannah location.
Perhaps one of the biggest advantages of creating a film production studio here is it would increase opportunities to generate more income for the Savannah area by making this part of the state a one-stop-shop for film production companies.
In 2019, the film industry’s economic impact in the Savannah region alone was more than $265 million. Right now, the project plan calls for a group called Georgia Advanced Technology Ventures, Inc. to lead the process in finding a developer.
