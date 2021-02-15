MSDH postpones COVID-19 vaccines due to severe cold weather

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - COVID-19 vaccination appointments are continuing to get pushed back due to hazardous weather conditions in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced that all MSDH drive-through vaccination sites will be closed Tuesday with the exception of the Coast Coliseum in Harrison County.
This news comes after Monday’s appointments were canceled as well.
All appointments have been automatically rescheduled for the same time on an alternate day.
Appointments at the Forrest, Harrison, Jackson, Jones, Lauderdale, Lee, Madison, Neshoba, Rankin and Warren county sites have been rescheduled to Saturday, Feb. 20.
If you want to see the full list of rescheduled dates click here.
