VDOT: Parts of I-85, I-95 still impacted by downed trees

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation says parts of Interstate 85 and Interstate 95 are still impacted by yesterday’s ice storm.
According to VDOT, thousands of trees in parts of I-85 and I-95 in the Richmond area blocked travel lanes due to heavy ice accumulation on branches.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is still encouraging drivers to postpone travel in the region.
Teams are prioritizing essential travel routes, including major primary routes and secondary routes connecting drivers to emergency services.
From there, crews will focus on lower volume routes.
