2,600 residents without water, boil order issued after water main break in Carterville, Ill.

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - More than 2,600 residents in Carterville were without water Sunday morning after a major water main leak was discovered.
A boil water order has been issued for all Carterville water customers.
City crews discovered the leak at the intersection of Division and Illinois Streets in downtown Carterville.
City hall is located at the same location.
City works department brought in heavy equipment to dig down about four to five feet to locate the leak.
Beside the leak the city’s water storage capacity of nearly a half-million gallons of water was also depleted.
Carterville Mayor Brad Robinson says the city crews are checking to see there are any other leaks.
As of mid-day Sunday, Robinson is hoping to repair the leak and have water service restore by the late Sunday night.
