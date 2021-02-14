FULL EPISODE: 2/14/21 Trump acquitted. Sen. Rand Paul & Rep. Brendan Boyle react

I have great respect for CBO and they are truly nonpartisan. I do wish there were some other things that they took into account of their considerations. If you look at the analysis from Brookings, for example, they have found something quite different. But your overall question, I think is a valid one. What do you do when the trade-off is some job losses? I think there’ll be fewer than what CBO is projecting, but you’re also lifting a tremendous greater number out of poverty. For me, I go back to the examples, Greta, of the 1990s, when Bill Clinton raised the minimum wage. You didn’t see the unemployment rate go up. In fact, you saw it continue to drop. And again, under George W. Bush and when Democrats first controlled Congress about a dozen years ago, that was the last time we raised the minimum wage. And you also saw the unemployment rate, not go up, but go down. So just in my lifetime or our lifetime over the last 25 years, the two examples of raising the minimum wage did not see any increase in unemployment.