Shelter and food to be provided for homeless individuals during upcoming freeze

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In a recent Facebook post, Mayor Nic Hunter announced that homeless individuals in the Lake Area will be provided food and shelter during the upcoming freeze thanks to local agencies - just call 211.
Per Mayor Hunter:
Over these last 24 hours, local agencies have coordinated together to provide options over the next couple days for our homeless brothers and sisters in Southwest Louisiana. United Way of Southwest Louisiana, the City of Lake Charles, the State of Louisiana, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana, and Water’s Edge Gathering have all been intimately involved in these discussions. That plan includes housing and food for the next couple days, minimally, for this population. Our advocates who work day in and day out with the homeless community are on board with this plan.
