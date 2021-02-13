Lumumba announces closures, JTRAN suspends services, city urges residents to stay home Mon.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is hoping for the best but preparing for the worst of inclement weather over the weekend and into early next week.
The mayor has issued a proclamation of a civil emergency as severe cold temperatures are expected over the next several days that could lead to light ice accumulation on bridges and overpasses.
The worst of the weather could be entering the area on Monday into Monday night, the city says.
Roads and bridges:
The Department of Public Works will be closing five bridge structures starting late Sunday around 6 p.m. to deter motorists from driving over elevated bridge overpasses that could accumulate heavy ice. The City plans to put sand out on bridge structures starting at noon Sunday. The expectation of deteriorating weather conditions on Monday will limit the ability to treat bridge structures safely.
As we head into Presidents Day weekend, the City encourages all residents to shop on Saturday and Sunday and stay at home on Monday. The City also advises motorists to limit travel on Tuesday morning due to possible icy road conditions.
Bridge structures closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, February 14:
- Woodrow Wilson Avenue
- Pearl Street
- Bailey Avenue Extension
- Fortification Street
- Mayes Street
Water:
Residents should also expect disruptions in the water distribution system due to water main breaks. The City encourages residents to conserve water during this time and please call 311 if you are experiencing low water pressure or no water at your residence or business. Residents should also call 311 to report any visible water main breaks in the distribution system. On Monday, residents can call 601-960-1875 to report low water pressure. (311 and City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.)
Shelter:
The City of Jackson will open a cold-weather shelter beginning Friday, February 12, 2021 - Friday, February 19, 2021. Please contact the Opportunity Center at 601-940-3540 to reserve a bed.
JTRAN:
JTRAN has suspended service today effective 10:00 a.m. due to street conditions and will remain closed through Monday, February 15, 2021. If weather permits Tuesday, February 16, 2021, the city says JTRAN will resume regular services.
Watch the full announcement.
