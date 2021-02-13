Lumumba announces closures, JTRAN suspends services, city urges residents to stay home Mon.

Residents should also expect disruptions in the water distribution system due to water main breaks. The City encourages residents to conserve water during this time and please call 311 if you are experiencing low water pressure or no water at your residence or business. Residents should also call 311 to report any visible water main breaks in the distribution system. On Monday, residents can call 601-960-1875 to report low water pressure. (311 and City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents Day.)