First Alert Weather Day: Over 280k customers without power as ice storm moves through Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The freezing rain has stopped falling, but the damage is already done.
Ice on trees caused widespread power outages across Central Virginia on Saturday and the ice will not melt until Sunday midday into the afternoon.
SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE: The freezing rain is expected to end by 9 p.m.
Even though the freezing rain ends Saturday evening, ice will stay on trees overnight. Additional tree branches could snap and cause power outages Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Ice accumulation totals have already reached the quarter to half inch amounts that were predicted.
The historic ice storm of December 1998 was 1 full inch of ice.
Even though the freezing rain has ended, caution should still be used when venturing outside. Here are some tips to stay safe in the storm’s aftermath:
