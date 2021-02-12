No travel advisory lifted for Southeast Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the travel advisory has been lifted for Southeast Missouri.
Driving conditions through the southern part of Missouri were deteriorating rapidly as frozen precipitation moved into the area, yesterday, Feb. 10.
The Missouri Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay off the roads as ice and dangerously cold temperatures combined to make travel difficult.
The National Weather Service forecast called for freezing rain and sleet from just south of Springfield to north of Cape Girardeau with one-fourth to a half-inch of ice accumulation across southeast Missouri.
MoDOT crews worked continuous 12 hour shifts through these storms, bitterly cold temperatures can delayed clean-up.
Chemicals used to treat the roads start to lose their effectiveness below 25 degrees.
During winter storms drivers should:
- Avoid driving if possible, particularly in areas where icing is occurring.
- If you must be out, make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks in the event of an emergency.
- Stay inside your vehicle in the event of a crash or slide off.
- Once conditions improve, motorists should give snowplows room to work.
- Do not tailgate or try to pass. Remember that a snowplow operator’s field of vision is restricted.
- Travelers can stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app
