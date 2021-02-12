Arizona bill to facilitate gym membership cancelations moves forward

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Today, the Arizona House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill to allow Arizonans to more easily cancel gym memberships.
According to the house, enacting this bill would address a major issue that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under current state law, gyms require membership cancelations to be in-person, or via certified mail.
The new law, HB 2697, would allow gym memberships in Arizona to be canceled by mail, email or through a gym’s website.
“This legislation provides a reasonable protection for Arizona consumers who may need another option to cancel their membership – a problem highlighted during the COVID pandemic,” said Representative Wilmeth. “I am proud to partner with Arizona Attorney General Brnovich to address this issue and behalf of Arizona consumers.”
The bill has strong support from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and is now heading to the State Senate for consideration.
