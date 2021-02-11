Indiana ready to move to next age group, once more vaccine is acquired

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,452 new cases and 52 more deaths.
The total in the Hoosier State is now at 643,305 confirmed positive cases and 11,578 deaths.
The state map shows no local counties in red.
Only Gibson County is currently listed as red on the COVID-19 metrics map.
The map shows four new deaths in Vanderburgh County, and one new death in Gibson, Pike and Dubois Counties.
It shows 71 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 13 new cases in Dubois County, 31 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, 10 new cases in Posey County, nine new cases in Gibson County, nine new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Dr. Kristina Box gave a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Box said the state’s coronavirus numbers are decreasing, which is an encouraging sign for Hoosiers and hospitals.
State leaders say they will soon open vaccinations to Hoosiers age 60 and older once enough vaccine is available.
Then the state will offer vaccines to Hoosiers age 50-59 and Hoosiers younger than 50 with certain co-morbidities.
No date was given.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 20,638 cases, 361 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 5,782 cases, 102 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 7,178 cases, 137 deaths
- Perry Co. - 1,687 cases, 35 deaths
- Posey Co. - 2,528 cases, 31 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 3,943 cases, 80 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 2,090 cases, 28 deaths
- Pike Co. - 1,258 cases, 30 deaths
