People with disabilities finding it difficult to access COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Getting a coronavirus vaccine is not that simple, especially if you are homebound.
Kathy Ford lives in the Georgetown area and began caring for her sister several weeks ago after pulling her out of an assisted living community.
“She is totally disabled and needs total assistance,” Ford said. “She has had her first COVID vaccine shot two weeks ago and I was trying to find someone who could come in the home who could give her her second shot because it is almost impossible to take her out.”
However, Ford ran into roadblock after roadblock.
Finding a place with vaccine appointments was difficult enough but finding a doctor or nurse to come to her home to give it to her sister proved impossible.
“I tried calling DHEC. . . . I have called the social services lines and there was nothing they could do. My next step was to try and call Medicare and see if they really wanted to pay for an ambulance to come and get her, take her out and bring her back,” Ford said. “I would have thought it would be more cost efficient to bring someone to the home. I can’t believe she is the only one in this situation with seniors and people with disabilities.”
She is not.
According to Able South Carolina Executive Director Kimberly Tissot, the disabled community has been left out in the vaccine rollout.
“People with disabilities are no strangers to barriers in the community and discrimination but when we are looking at life saving measures, we are expecting access and that is something that I have not seen the state do a very good job on,” Tissot said.
She argues people with disabilities should have been prioritized in getting the vaccine and says the failure to accommodate them is unacceptable.
“Nothing is being done to date,” Tissot said. “What should be occurring is people should be accommodated at their residence. Somebody should be going out there and vaccinating them in home.”
The Department of Health and Environmental Control is working toward a solution. On Monday, a spokesperson for the department said they are partnering with community organization to develop a plan, but they gave no indication as to what the plan would look like or when it might become available.
Ford says it is disappointing that people with disabilities were overlooked.
“Someone from the state or federal should have thought about people with disabilities. It’s really heart breaking,” Ford said.
Hospitals are aware of the problem as well but are somewhat helpless to do anything about it. In a statement from Tidelands Health, they say expanding vaccination efforts is hampered by supply.
“We are hopeful the vaccine supply will increase soon, thereby enabling us to expand the ways people, including homebound seniors, can get a vaccine,” the statement reads.
The AARP of South Carolina released a statement saying the state needs to make mobile clinics more accessible.
“AARP believes we need commonsense solutions to ensure that Americans 50+ who are homebound can get vaccinated. We support building mass vaccination centers and utilizing mobile clinics,” AARP spokesperson said. “As well as developing new, critical modes of providing in-home vaccination to homebound individuals.”
There could be legal consequences as well. Tissot says a lawsuit in Florida was filed against the state for not providing adequate accommodations for people with disabilities. She says that could potentially pave the way for a similar challenge here in South Carolina.
