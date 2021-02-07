New ’511 House’ for victims of human trafficking comes to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the United Nations, human trafficking affects every country in the world — And it suggests that about 50,000 people are trafficked into the US each year.
For over thirty years, First Fruit Ministries has been helping the homeless and other marginalized groups in the Wilmington community.
Now, they are starting a project to help victims of human trafficking.
“511 house is a DOJ funded project for eight women and then we have an off-campus house model for men or opioid users and they’re going to receive six months of transitional housing here on our campus with case management and mental health services, and then we’re going to help them transition into being self-sufficient,” said Hannah Martz the executive assistant at First Fruit Ministries.
The projects vision is for more community collaboration and they want to streamline a path to the services best suited for the victim’s needs.
Martz says grant funding can’t be used for room décor, so she asked for help and got an overwhelming response.
“It’s amazing to be here and to walk through the hallway and see these rooms and to know that these girls, that are probably hurt and broken, coming out of a bad situation get to come here,” said Meghan Cole a volunteer with First Fruit Ministry.
Over the next two weeks victims will being moving into the rooms and starting their process of recovery. If you would like more information on how you can help, visit their website.
Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.