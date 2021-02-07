FULL EPISODE: 2/7/21 WH Economist Jared Bernstein, House Min. Whip Steve Scalise & Sen. Tim Kaine

Well, yeah, no crystal ball. And I’m certainly not going to make predictions about when these kinds of things play out because there’s too many moving parts right now. I will say this though, there’s some very nice analysis by Moodys.com, which gets at this question to an extent. They find that if we implement the American Rescue Plan, we will pull forward when this economy gets to full employment, which just means a much lower unemployment rate a year sooner. And the difference between the amount of jobs will be 4 million by the end of this year, that is the American Rescue Plan would add 4 million jobs to our payrolls. I think that latter number is particularly germane when you think about this job stall problem that we saw in the report from Friday. So I think together that gets you a sense of how this pulls the recovery forward, but I’m not comfortable trying to give you a date.