State reports 10,864 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 7,751 students tested positive, while 3,113 staff tested positive for the week ending Jan. 31, for a total of 10,864.
The number is down from the week of Jan. 24, when 9,744 students tested positive and 4,282 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 104,365 student cases and 58,358 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: two student cases, five staff cases
Lufkin ISD: 22 student cases, 14 staff cases
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 student cases, 12 staff cases
Tyler ISD: 16 student cases, 10 staff cases
