4,000 books donated to Vincent Settlement Elementary

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The hurricanes showed no mercy when it came to destroying Vincent Elementary school’s library, but good news came in the way of thousands of donated books to replace what was lost.
Four boxes filled with a thousand books each were delivered to the school earlier this week.
“We got in 4,000 books for readers ages 4 through 12,” said Teri Johnson, the president of Calcasieu Federation of Teachers and School Employees.
Through an educational literacy grant, Vincent Settlement was given these books by The American Federation of Teachers along with First Books to help replenish a library that was destroyed by the hurricanes.
“I knew coming back that we were going to have some damage because everybody had damage, but I could never of imaged it was going to be as bad as it was,” said the school’s librarian Katie Stone.
Stone has been the librarian at Vincent Settlement for the past five years. She said the library itself, along with many books were lost. So she is happy to see the students with a book in their hands once again.
“Our students at VSE are readers, and so, to have more books and after all that’s happened and all that they’ve been through. This is just amazing for them to have so many books to choose from,” said Stone.
Each student has the opportunity to pick out their own book to take home.
“To own your own book, that gives them a special pride, and they will read it over and over and over again which increases their chances of success,” said Johnson.
The students also get a journal to write their own book. The paper-bound book will have a space for students to use their creativity to write and draw pictures for their own story.
“So, we are hoping that we give them a little hope and that we give them a little inspiration,” said Johnson.
Johnson was the main organizer in making this project happen. She said that showing the students that they are cared for is important to their education.
“It’s not the math lesson that you learn is second grade, although that is important. When you see them later in life, all they remember is that you cared about them,” said Johnson.
The leftover books will be used to fill up the temporary library and classrooms until the library can be restored.
