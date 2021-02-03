New non-profit helping young adults as they age out of foster care

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A vision 20 years in the making has finally made it’s debut in Evansville.
Foster Care in the U.S. will be the first permanent, specific housing for ages 18 to 24 years old.
The executive director tells 14 News their mission is to improve the outcomes of homeless foster care youth and young adults in the Tri-State area.
They will offer a variety of services, including housing, life skills, education, transportation and essential services.
With the help of the COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund and Indiana United Ways, the non-profit was awarded a $20,000 grant to help with their mission.
“It’s for things like the back old rents, utilities, deposits, food, to secure housing, to make sure they stay in their housing, PPE, hygiene products,” Executive Director Jessica Angelique said.
Angelique has a passion for this nonprofit because she has first-hand experience of what these young adults may go through.
”Well, I did spend my entire young life in foster care,” Angelique said. “I went in as an infant and remained there until I transitioned out myself into homelessness here in Evansville, Indiana. So that’s where that drive came from. When I transitioned out, I realized there literally was nothing and so it just drove me that much more.”
Angelique says she’s now taking on the responsibility for foster care in the Tri-State.
”It made me much more determined to do something, to have something here for youth,” Angelique said.
Foster Care in the U.S. is going to begin taking appointments starting next week.
Those interested can contact organization leaders on their Facebook page, or their official website.
