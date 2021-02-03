Movie filming returns to Savannah with COVID precautions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s lights, camera, action once again in the Hostess City, as film production crews cautiously return to work on projects.
The president and CEO for the Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) says 2020 was a tough year for filming in Savannah because of the pandemic. But he adds precautions being taken through local mask mandates, and good overall experiences for crews will lead to the industry rebounding in our area.
“It’s not a fast pickup but at least it’s returning. We’re getting a lot of inquiries. We had two scouts in yesterday scouting projects and looking at movies here. So, we’re definitely seeing a strong pickup, which is nice,” SEDA President and CEO Trip Tollison said.
There is filming happening now along River Street and Factor’s Walk. It’s set to wrap Friday night.
Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.