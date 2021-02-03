John Hunt Park to serve as north Alabama’s large-scale vaccination clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers says that John Hunt Park will serve as north Alabama’s large-scale vaccination clinic.
Spillers made the announcement during the Wednesday Huntsville-Madison County COVID-19 briefing that happens weekly.
Huntsville Hospital already set-up a vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park, thanks to additional supply, it will begin vaccinating more north Alabamians beginning on Monday, February 8th.
As part of a statewide effort to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in Alabama, Huntsville Hospital announced its hosting a mass vaccination clinic, February 8-12, at the Jaycee Building in John Hunt Park. This clinic is by appointment only for people in the eligible groups.
The hospital will build the expanded schedule from the vaccination requests they are currently receiving through their scheduling website at this link: https://www.huntsvillehospital.org/covid-19-vaccination.
For that week only, the hospital is expanding it’s clinic hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Spillers said they anticipate getting an extra 1,000 doses a day of the Pfizer vaccine from ADPH and will be able to vaccinate between 1,500 and 2,000 people a day.
Spillers emphasized, while more doses will be given at John Hunt Park next week, an appointment will still be required. Spillers said schedulers from Huntsville Hospital are working to move-up existing appointments to fill the new slots.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris announced last Friday that drive-thru vaccine clinics would set-up in each of Alabama’s eight public health districts. At the time of the announcement, and earlier this week, ADPH officials would only say that north Alabama’s clinic would be located in Huntsville.
The news from Spillers does differ from information previously released by ADPH which said that Huntsville’s large-scale clinic would be drive-thru.
Spillers was clear that John Hunt Park will not be operating as a drive-thru clinic and emphasized that shots will be given in-doors and that patients will be observed for about 15-minutes to monitor for any adverse reactions to the vaccine.
Spillers also announced that Decatur-Morgan Hospital has been approved as a Pfizer vaccination site and said the hospital received 4,000 to 5,000 doses Wednesday morning.
