Contract approved to manage Vanderburgh Co.’s rural broadband project

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A big step has been taken to bring broadband access to rural Vanderburgh County.
County Commissioners approved Newburgh-based Morley to manage the county’s rural broadband project.
Officials say approving Morley’s proposal was a key next step in the project.
Audrie Burkett with the Economic Development Commission says the a big focus of the project will be the northern portion of the county.
“So the next step is to get what are those key deliverables that Vanderburgh County feels comfortable with in order to move forward in the project with watch communications,” said Burkett.
“I think this is another huge step in getting there with our county. Congratulations to Jim Morely and his friend for this contract,” said Vanderburgh County Commission President Ben Shoulders.
Burkett said the project will serve under 2,000 with slow internet.
She said Morley wants to get the final contract together in the next month.
