Texas Blood Institute encourages vaccinated donors to give blood

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The need is there, but each step along the way the pandemic is causing people to have questions and getting vaccinated is not a reason to stop people from donating blood or platelets.
“We’d love to see you. We’d love for you to share your good health with somebody who’s probably struggling right now in a hospital or clinic somewhere with a lot of anxiety just worsened by COVID,” said Dr. John Armitage, CEO of Texas Blood Institute.
As the sixth largest blood center in the country, TBI gets a lot of questions about donation eligibility.
“We just want to reassure everybody that yes, even if you get a vaccine you can donate blood still that same day that you get the vaccine,” said Jennifer Risinger, recruitment manager for TBI.
Some confusion is based off of normally not being able to donate right away after getting a vaccine but COVID-19 vaccines are mRNA.
“In the past we usually have a one week or two week deferral for some of the different formulations for the traditional vaccines,” said Dr. Armitage.
Those who have had COVID-19 are asked to hold off on donating immediately.
“If you have had COVID-19, you need to wait at least two weeks, you know, two weeks of being symptom free before you donate blood,” said Risinger.
Blood drives and blood donation centers remain safe environments for employees and donors.
Everyone’s temperatures are checked and they’re asked if they are feeling well that day.
Here’s a list of upcoming Texoma blood drives:
Tuesday, Feb. 2:
- Electra Community Blood Drive at Electra Community Center - 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cameron University in Lawton – on the bloodmobile – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3:
- Holliday High School – 9 a.m. to noon
- Elgin High School – gym foyer- 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 4:
- Vernon College – Wichita Falls campus – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Chillicothe Community – bloodmobile at Chillicothe Family Clinic – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6:
- Sikes Senter Mall – across from Bath & Body Works – noon to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5:
- Mercy Church – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
