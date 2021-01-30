Wynne voters head to polls to decide sales tax

Lawson noted city officials have said they intend to spend the revenues from the tax on various city-related endeavors. Under the 10-year proposal, 35% of the proceeds would go to the Wynne Economic Development Corporation, 25% would go to parks and recreation, 15% would go toward city projects, 8.33% would go to the police department, 8.33% would go to the fire department and 8.34% would go to the street department.