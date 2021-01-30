Minority participants of COVID vaccine trial trust the science and encourage others not to fear the vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Courageous Americans who put themselves out there in the name of science were among the first in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, when they participated in vaccine trials that took place over the fall.
Among them, African Americans who volunteered to contribute to inclusivity and better representation.
Chris Harris’ young son’s bout with COVID-19 incited him to participate in University Hospital’s trial of Pfizer’s vaccine.
“There was an opportunity, being a minority, knowing that our community has been hit pretty hard by COVID-19, I wanted to be an example and really be on the front line of something that could turn out very beneficial,” he said.
At the time, he says many in his life were skeptical, afraid, even discouraging.
“I received a lot of push back…a lot of “Are you sure about this?” from family, from friends,” Harris said.
Be it was important for him to still go for it with the trial.
“I just felt in my gut that it was the right thing to do, not just for myself, but also for the community,” Harris said.
Once the vaccine was approved, and he learned that he did receive the approved vaccine and not a placebo, he says those skeptics were proud and grateful.
Dr. Margaret Larkins-Pettigrew and her husband Dr. Chenits Pettigrew also participated in that trial.
“I stepped up and took my place in line,” Dr. Pettigrew said.
For them, it was also about inclusion.
“I want to know what’s best for African Americans and people of color when it comes to treatment regiments. And I wanted other people to understand that we shouldn’t fear the vaccine,” Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew said.
The two were unblinded and discovered that Dr. Pettigrew got the placebo. He has since become eligible and was vaccinated last week.
“I was very much willing to become a trusted voice in the process,” he said.
Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew got the vaccine during the trial. She is relieved and looking forward to seeing her kids and grandkids safely again.
“I was excited that I got it and that I didn’t have any reactions to it besides a sore arm, and I can tell people that story. Our friends ask all the time. ‘I’m thinking about it, I’m on the fence,’” she said.
Harris says everyone has the right to make the choice that is best for them, but he invites people to do some research.
“Talk to your healthcare provider. Talk to someone who has obtained the vaccine. Ask questions. Those kinds of things are going to help you make the best informed decision for yourself and your family,” said Harris.
“We’re all in this together and if we don’t all participate, then we’re never going to get to that point where we’ll have some level of normalcy anymore,” said Dr. Larkins-Pettigrew.
She encourages the African-American community to trust the science and integrity of the studies.
“All of us have to say, ‘This is something that we are doing for our neighbor,’ to step up and be the example that we want to see in other people,” she said.
