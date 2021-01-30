‘It gives me a sense of freedom.’ Anson Co. man gets vaccine as dept. stops accepting new appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday health department directors across the state are making plans for the next week of covid-19 vaccinations.
Several rural counties received zero new doses this week, and are looking forward to increases next week.
In Anson County, the health department is expecting just 100 first doses next week.
Because of that, they are having to stop taking new appointments.
“I wasn’t sure if I was gonna be able to get it at all,” 84-year-old Ross Hendley told WBTV.
Hendley waited for about a week for a call back from the Anson County Health Department.
He got his first dose Friday morning and the shot happened to come from the hands of his former co-worker.
“I had worked with him as a paramedic for 25 years and he’s now taken my place and I’m retired,” Hendley said.
Ross snagged one of the last appointments.
The health department announced it cannot add anymore right now because it’s only expecting 100 doses from the state next week.
Several counties did not get any doses from the state this week, including Avery County.
The demand was there in Avery County, when cars lined up for a mile at vaccine clinics the week before.
“On Wednesday we did 485 vaccines, 440 on Thursday and then 300 on Friday,” Paul Buchanan, with Avery County Emergency Management, said.
Next week, the county is expecting just 200 doses.
“I’d like to see be able to receive 400, meet that goal and exceed expectations.” Buchanan said. “But we’re not being allowed to exceed our expectations at this point.”
As a cancer survivor with a compromised immune system, Hendley says he feels grateful.
“It gives me a sense of freedom that I’ve never felt before,” he said.
That freedom is something he hopes the rest of Anson County reaches soon.
Some health directors are still waiting to hear if and when they will get more vaccine.
The state is putting aside about 30,000 doses to distribute where it is most needed in this upcoming week.
