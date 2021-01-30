Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate jumps to 17.2% in 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (FOX19) -The Indiana State Department of Health, ISDH, reported a 17.2% seven-day positivity rate-an increase of 8.5% from Friday.
Health officials say 2,386 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday.
Since the pandemic started, the state reported 624,959 cases.
Here is a breakdown of new and total cases for all Indiana counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 28 new cases (5,005 total)
- Fayette County: 18 new cases (2,546 total)
- Franklin County: Six new cases (1,532 total)
- Ohio County: Zero new cases (504 total)
- Ripley County: 10 new cases (3,066 total)
- Switzerland County: Four new cases (695 total)
- Union County: Zero new cases (635 total)
Out of all of the counties in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, one new death was reported in Dearborn County.
Health officials say 12 new COVID-19 deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,592.
Franklin and Ohio counties remain at the red level, which is the highest in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Counties in the red level indicate their seven-day positivity rate is 15% or greater, and there are 200 or more new weekly cases per 100,000 residents.
There are specific guidelines for counties in the red level under Gov. Eric Holcomb’s order:
- All social gatherings are limited to 25 people. (This will change starting Feb. 1. See below bullet points for updates.)
- Special, seasonal or commercial events planned for more than 25 people require the approval of a safety plan by the local health department. College and professional sports are included.
- Health officials advise that events be canceled or postponed.
- Attendance at winter indoor K-12 extracurricular and co-curricular events, including IHSAA sports, is limited to participants, support personnel and parents, or guardians.
- Local officials can consider limiting hours for the operation of bars, nightclubs, and restaurants.
- Community recreational sports leagues and tournaments may continue with participants, required personnel, and parents or guardians only.
- Common areas and break rooms should be closed.
- Senior care activities are suspended.
- Hospitals, long-term care facilities, and other congregate settings can impose visitation limits.
An executive order will go into effect on Feb. 1 that will change one thing for counties in either the red or orange category.
Gov. Holcomb says the new order will change overall attendance at social gatherings or events from 25 people. If the organizers, venue owners, or hosts have a written safety plan that has been submitted to their local health department, social gatherings are limited to 25% capacity.
The order will go through Feb. 28, according to Gov. Holcomb.
Dearborn, Ripley, Switzerland, and Union counties were moved back to the orange level on Wednesday.
Indiana is still in Phase 1A of its vaccine plan.
Phase 1A makes anyone over the age of 70 work or volunteer in healthcare, first responders, long-term care facility residents, work in a congregate living facility for youth, anyone with exposure to COVID-19 infectious material eligible for the vaccine.
The next group to be eligible for the vaccine will be Hoosiers 65 years of age and older. Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver says the hope is to make vaccines available to this group possibly next week.
