Grand opening for the Lawton Farmers Market expected before the end 2021

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Construction is underway on the new Lawton Farmers Market building.
Lawton Farmers Market President Dr. Edward Legako said he’s hoping the new facility will be finished by November.
“Our current Farmers Market is doors at Cameron and then we move outdoors at the Cameron football field parking lot in the summer, and we usually go back to indoors November the 1st,” Legako said.
Dr. Legako said without the help and willingness of the community non of this would possible.
“This project is a combination of a lot of people who has giving money, a lot of non-profits in town, the banks in town, and also the City of Lawton has been a wonderful partner in getting this project going,” Legako said.
The McMahon Foundation, the Green Family, and the City National Bank are a few of the many contributors that helped bring the market to life.
He said he expects this to be a year around event center.
“Certainly Saturday Farmers Market will be a small part of what we expect to be here. Certainly, we hope to supplement the arts for all which is next door and we’re going to have big events,” Legako said.
Dr. Legako said this will help expand their annual events like the tomato festival, dog days, and kids days.
Larry Neal is a long time active member of the Lawton Farmers Market.
He said it’s about time the Farmers Market has a home.
“I think it’ll be a terrific addition to the downtown area we’re going to use bricks to make it look like it’s from 1910, so it will match the overlay district of Lawton,” Neal said.
